Because of climate change, Eric Snodgrass believes farmers will receive a longer growing season — but not the kind they would expect.
Snodgrass spoke on weather trends in the U.S. and abroad at this week’s AgriVisions 2021 webinar, sponsored by First Dakota National Bank in Yankton and other locations. He serves as the principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.
“I think the Upper Midwest will have an early spring, but not necessarily a lengthening of the growing season in October, where you’ll still see your frost,” he said. “I think the earlier spring will add 10-15 days to our frost-free season. That’s what climate change is.”
Producers need to adjust and make the most of the change, Snodgrass added. “How does the grower take advantage of this systemic change?” he asked.
Climate offers important history lessons that can benefit today’s producers, Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass held up the book, “The Worst Hard Time” by author Timothy Egan. The book looks at the untold stories of the Dust Bowl survivors from the 1930s, which Snodgrass sees providing valuable lessons for today.
U.S. government policies starting with the nation’s founding laid the groundwork for the Dust Bowl, Snodgrass said. The U.S. pursued westward expansion, including the Louisiana Purchase, the Texas annexation and the Homestead Act.
“The U.S. government was telling people that the plains of the Midwest were inexhaustible and indestructible,” he said. “We were going to become the world’s bread basket.”
The description proved true at first, Snodgrass noted. However, the U.S. was hit with two catastrophic events — the stock market crash and massive drought — at the same time during the 1930s.
Those developments were worsened by the agricultural practice of plowing fields often and deep. The intent was to keep turning over soaked soil.
Then, the 1930s brought drought and high, sustained winds. A reporter coined the term “Dust Bowl” to describe the events that devastated rural America. The dust storms raged from Texas to Manitoba. In one case, a black dust blizzard blew all the way to the East Coast and blotted out the sun.
“In South Dakota during 1934, in the midst of this tragedy, weather and human influence, one man arose from the dust,” Snodgrass said.
That man, Hugh Bennett, learned practices for preserving the soil on his own farm. He traveled the country and talked to farmers, learning their soil practices.
“(The farmers) thought what they were doing was good. Actually, it wasn’t good,” he said. “When people along the Eastern seaboard tasted dust from the plains 2,000 miles away, something had gone wrong with the land.”
One of the dramatic events occurred April 14, 1935, which became known as “Black Sunday.” On that day, a dust bowl came from a high-based storm.
Bennett testified April 19, 1935, before the U.S. Senate, seeking money for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS). During his testimony, an aide informed him of a dust storm on its way to Washington. Could Bennett stall the hearing for an hour, the aide asked, long enough for the storm to arrive?
“The sky outside was getting darker and darker as the dust began to blow (into the city),” Snodgrass said. “The senators were gathered at the windows. At first, they were amazed to see all that dust blowing all the way across the United States and finally land on Washington, D.C.”
Bennett had made his point, adding, “Gentlemen, this is what I was talking about. This (soil) is Oklahoma.”
The perfectly-timed event convinced Congress. The next day featured the initiation and full funding of the SCS, now known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“It took this event, Hugh Bennett and science to get us there,” Snodgrass said.
Nearly a century later, drought conditions can be found in many parts of the nation.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor lists the southeast South Dakota counties of Lincoln and northern Union counties in extreme drought and Yankton, Clay, Turner and southern Union counties in severe drought. In addition, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties are listed in moderate drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Cedar, Dixon and eastern Knox counties are listed in severe drought, while western Knox County is listed in moderate drought.
All parts of South Dakota and Nebraska are listed in abnormally dry or drought conditions. Similar conditions are found across the nation.
“About two weeks ago, 60% of the country was in drought. It has happened only a handful of times in the nation’s history,” Snodgrass said. “How might this impact the growing season?”
Drought rarely lasts longer than nine months, he said. The corn belt is most susceptible to flash drought in the mid-summer.
During 2020, the nation’s heartland was hit by a derecho — a line of intense, widespread and fast-moving damaging windstorms, and sometimes thunderstorms, moving across a great distance.
The midsection also experienced a flash drought. South Dakota and Nebraska saw the flooding fields of 2019 quickly disappear. By last August, those states were very dry at the top four inches of soil, and the moisture deficit continues.
“We needed to keep getting good rains for our soil. We missed out on all the moisture needed to make a great end of the growing season and a great start to harvest,” Snodgrass said.
The current forecast for this year indicates a La Nina weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean, which prevents rainfall events and leads to drier conditions, he said. “My prediction is that La Nina will be around for a while in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota,” he added.
During the past four decades, both South Dakota and Nebraska have seen fewer and larger rain events, Snodgrass said. Since 1982, South Dakota has tripled and Nebraska has doubled its frequency of annual rainfall events bringing more than 2 inches of moisture in a day.
Rather than consistent, gradual rainfall, the central plains has seen a number of major rains followed by periods of drier weather.
“If this continues as the way of trending, what can we do?” Snodgrass asked. “It’s going to be all about our weather management.”
In that regard, today’s producers can learn valuable lessons from the Dust Bowl era on what techniques to avoid, he added.
South Dakota and Nebraska have received moisture but not enough to greatly change the current drought, Snodgrass said. Heading into February, the region sees a chance of receiving more moisture from a northerly storm track.
The current colder air in the central plains may retreat to the Canadian prairies but return around mid-February. A more active weather system will move through the northern plains and western corn belt.
Besides climate, American agriculture has been affected by events such as Brazil’s growing emergence on the global soybean markets, Snodgrass said.
Only 8% of Brazil’s arable land was being farmed, but that nation is working to reverse that trend, Snodgrass said. The massive country no longer pursues its 1980s deforestation and has added as many as four million new acres of cropland.
However, drier Brazilian winters have delayed planting of the first crop, impacting the planting, harvest and yield of the second crop, he said. The Mato Grosso state, which accounts for 30% of Brazil’s corn and beans, remains in dry conditions, he added.
The increasing foreign competition and erratic weather patterns add to the American farmers’ stress during the pandemic and economic challenges, Snodgrass said.
“I’ve met a lot of growers, and there is high anxiety among farmers because of too many variables,” he said.
Snodgrass advises producers to set a plan and take care of the details. Then, let the rest take care of itself.
“Learn how to very effectively sweat the small stuff and not lose sleep over it,” he said. “A lot of growers execute a plan, give it whatever they’ve got and then sleep well at night.”
In addition, Snodgrass advises relying on the National Weather Service and other reliable sources for weather information. “Give it your best shot and know we want to help you out,” he said.
In the end, producers know the value of good stewardship for both the short term and the long haul, Snodgrass said.
“If we don’t take care of the land, it can’t take care of us,” he said.
