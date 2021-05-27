SIOUX FALLS — A minimum-security inmate from Sioux Falls has been placed on escape status.
According to the Department of Corrections, inmate Cameron Guenther left his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authorization today.
Guenther, 22, is a white male, 6-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Guenther is serving sentences for distribution of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and for possession of marijuana from Yankton County.
If you see Guenther or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.
Failure to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
