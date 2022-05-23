A deep dig last week for antique bottles at the site of one of Yankton’s oldest former homes has unearthed what may turn out to be a piece of local historic significance.
The find included a collection of pottery shards that form most of a nearly 200-year-old antique plate that seems to have belonged to Yankton’s prominent Hanson family. The plate, along with some other artifacts, was found on the former Prospect Place property, where the Hansons lived from about 1879-1930.
Prospect Place is located on what is now called Rudolph Hill, north of Old Highway 50 and across the road from the Northwestern Public Service Company’s power plant. It is the former location of Prospect House, the home of Joseph Randall (J.R.) Hanson and his wife, Annie Mills Hanson.
The couple’s son, Capt. Joseph Mills Hanson —a noted local author, poet, lyricist and historian — lived at Prospect House with his wife, Rosemand Brightman Wellington of Massachusetts, after the death of his parents. In 1930, the couple abandoned the property, moving to the east. After her husband’s death, Rosemand Hanson sold the property to the Gurney Seed and Nursery Company, who sold it to Marvin H. Teget. When Prospect House was no longer habitable, it stood empty until it burned to the ground in 1974.
“I knew that plate was early, but it’s earlier than I thought,” antique bottle hunter Tom Askjem told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s the ‘Hannibal Crossing the Alps’ pattern. It was made by Knight, Elkin & Co. from 1826-1846.”
On completion of the dig, Askjem and fellow bottle digger Jake Cariveau donated the piece to Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center.
“We were very excited to receive the plate as a donation to the Mead’s historic artifact collection,” the Mead’s Executive Director Crystal Nelson told the Press & Dakotan in an email. “It may seem like just a broken plate, but at the museum, paired with historical data, it will provide added insight into the lives of this well-known and early family.”
At this time, the Mead’s curators speculate that because the plate dates to the 1830s-1840s — before the family’s 1859 arrival in the Dakota Territory and before white settlements were in the area — it was brought or sent to them while they lived here.
“Each artifact alone and without context is simply an antique, but with historical data and provenance, these pieces provide us with tangible reminders of the development of our community,” Nelson said. “Here, a plate is not just a plate. It provides an insight into the lives of the people who came before us.”
The Mead has a great deal of history and correspondence involving the Hanson family but very few tangible items from their Prospect Place home, she noted.
Askjem sought permission from the current property owners, Mark and Paula Keehr, to dig the Prospect House site after digging a refuse pit from another former Hanson property at 405 Capitol St. in Yankton.
“What was interesting (about that dig), down the outhouse, we found some target practice balls, glass ones, they would have thrown up or launched up in the air to shoot at,” he said. “That’s the only time I’ve ever found any of those, and I (later) found out that the owner, J.R. Hanson, was part of a local militia and that they would do target practice there.”
Hanson had been a member of Company A of the Dakota Militia and helped build the Yankton Stockade. At age 25, he was chief clerk of the first Territorial Legislature’s House of Representatives, and in 1865, he was elected to the House to represent Yankton County.
Askjem gridded the property at Prospect Place and found 4 pits, which he hoped would contain more of the glass target practice balls.
Because the Hansons were well-off, Askjem also hoped the pits he had found would hold more ornate pieces, as well as some early soda bottles, he said.
However, the first four pits that Askjem and Cariveau dug contained items from circa the 1920s, likely from the time in which the younger Hanson lived there.
With the help of Mark Keehr and his earth-moving tractor, the diggers uncovered a much deeper, older pit, lined with timber, that was likely a well originally from the time of the elder Hanson, Askjem said.
The well went down about 11 feet and contained a few intact medicine bottles dating from the 1870s-1880s, a gallon liquor jug, probably from the 1880s-1890s, and the plate shards.
“It was interesting to have (Askjem) come out here and take a look to see if he could find anything,” Keehr told the Press & Dakotan. “Back in the days when I was probably middle-school age or early high-school age, I remember this house being here, and I was in this house several times.”
Keehr said that in the back of his mind, he had always wondered what might still be out in that field and was pleased when Askjem proposed to find out.
To Askjem, what was also notable about the dig was what he and Cariveau didn’t find: liquor bottles and medicine bottles.
“When I’m getting close to finishing, I get a story of the (occupants’) lifestyle based on what I find,” he said, noting that he wasn’t sure what that indicated.
“That’s clean country living!” Keehr added.
