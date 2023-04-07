BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension has updated the corn nitrogen Fertilizer Recommendations Guide to reflect lowered rate recommendations.

Forty-five corn nitrogen rate trials conducted from 2018 to 2022 in South Dakota fields showed that the pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn multiplier can be reduced to a multiplier of 1.0 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn.

