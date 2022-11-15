Yankton County Lifts Burn Ban For Now

The light snow that blanketed the Yankton area Tuesday morning has prompted local officials to lift Yankton County’s burn ban for the time being.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 6:27 pm
The light snow that blanketed the Yankton area Tuesday morning has prompted local officials to lift Yankton County’s burn ban for the time being.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Yankton had received about a half-inch of snow.
The ban has been imposed and lifted several times this fall as conditions have warranted.
Paul Scherschligt of the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management advised caution regarding open burns.
“The fire departments ask that you still use caution if you choose to burn,” he said in an email Tuesday morning. “Winds will continue to gust 20 to 35 miles per hour or higher out of the south/southeast the next several days. Fires still have the potential to spread unexpectedly.”
The forecast calls for unseasonably cold temperatures and breezy conditions through at least Saturday. Chances of snow flurries are expected through Thursday.
