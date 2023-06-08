VERMILLION — As of June 15, the City of Vermillion will no longer utilize Payment Services Network (PSN) for an online payment portal. If you have any concerns with the PSN website, contact them at 866-917-7368.
At present, customers can set up their accounts in the Tyler Payments portal, but the payment function will not be available until June 15. Note that after June 15, ALL online payments must be made via the new portal. PSN payments will no longer be processed.
By paying with any of the options provided by Tyler Payments, a fee will be charged as follows:
• A $1.95 fee is charged for checking/savings payments.
• Utility Payments: A fee of 2% of the total payment is charged for credit/debit card payments.
• Accounts Receivable & Miscellaneous Payments: A minimum fee of $2.50 or 3.75% of the total payment will be charged for credit/debit card payments.
If you have questions regarding the amount of your bill or need service, call the Finance Office at 605-677-7056.
