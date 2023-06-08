VERMILLION — As of June 15, the City of Vermillion will no longer utilize Payment Services Network (PSN) for an online payment portal. If you have any concerns with the PSN website, contact them at 866-917-7368.

At present, customers can set up their accounts in the Tyler Payments portal, but the payment function will not be available until June 15. Note that after June 15, ALL online payments must be made via the new portal. PSN payments will no longer be processed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.