Help Still Wanted

The Central Plains’ heavy snowpack doesn’t necessarily translate into soil moisture, making timely spring rains crucial for crops, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) climatologist said Thursday.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Climate Hub, offered those thoughts during a webinar Thursday. He formerly served as the South Dakota state climatologist.
During the webinar’s question-and-answer portion, Todey was asked if this winter’s above-normal snowfall means corn and soybeans potentially will become less dependent on summer rains.
Not really, he replied, noting the impact of the current three years of ongoing drought in parts of the Central Plains.
“As we get into the western and northwestern corn belt, the big unknown is that there is a ton of snowfall and a ton of water that is going to produce potential flooding,” he said.
“But a lot of it has fallen on frozen soil, so it will run and go somewhere, but it won’t get into the soil profile. We’ll still have relatively dry soil.”
Hopefully, spring will bring needed precipitation, Todey said.
“We still have some relatively dry soil that isn’t fixed by the snowfall,” he said. “We still need rains after the snow melts.”
Yankton has unofficially recorded around 57 inches of snow this winter. Thursday’s storm added 2 inches of snowfall — amounting to 0.17 inches of precipitation — to the season total.
Even with this winter’s snow levels, the region will continue to feel the impact of long-term drought, Todey said.
“We’re not over the deficits, and we won’t overcome them for some period of time,” he said. “We may get enough moisture to limp by on the crops, but it won’t deeply eat away at the deficits.”
The true measure of snowfall’s impact depends on several factors, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Kansas City.
“It’s not just how much snow, it’s how fast it melts and if we get rain on a snow event. All this is not a foregone conclusion. It matters as, how we say, the snow comes off,” he said.
“The later we go into the season — the later we push it and hold onto a snowpack — the more likelihood there is for a fast warm-up as well as heavier rainfall events.”
Ideally, snowpack melts slowly over time, Kluck said. “The result of that (slow snowmelt) not happening is increasing with time as we get later into the warm season,” he said.
Large areas of the Central Plains have received 200% of normal snowfall, according to Zach Hoylman with the Montana State Climate Office. As a result, the region could be holding a great amount of snow water equivalent (SWE), he said.
Snowpack remains particularly large in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“They are well above average, with a large swatch of the states showing 4 or 5 more inches of winter water in the snow than average,” he said. “That’s a lot of water.”
The stream flows remain relatively unknown at this time, Hoylman said. “Many gauges are not reporting this time of year due to ice in Montana and the Dakotas,” he said.
The flood risk remains low for the upper Missouri River basin, based on the latest report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Hoylman said.
The Corps’ 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.5 million acre-feet (MAF), 84% of average.
Some areas of the Central Plains have experienced drought since early 2020, Hoylman said.
As a result, the snowfall totals don’t necessarily translate into the same runoff amount, Kluck said.
“Any basin that has 150% of snowpack in the plains and mountains and is just coming off three years of drought won’t get 150% runoff,” he said. “The soils really suck out a lot of water. The reservoirs, out of that 150%, may see 120% or less depending on the situation.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Thursday with little improvement.
Charles Mix, Douglas, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner Lincoln and Union counties are listed as abnormally dry. Much of Yankton and Clay counties, along with parts of Bon Homme and Union counties, are listed in moderate or severe drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties are listed in moderate drought, while other parts of the region are classified as extreme and exceptional drought.
Some areas have moved into an improved classification during the last two months, Hoylman said. “But as encouraging as this is, it will take a long while before we’re out of this multi-year drought,” he warned.
The Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day outlook for the upper Missouri River basin calls for temperatures near normal and leaning toward above-normal precipitation.
The one-month outlook calls for equal chances of above-, below- and normal temperatures and precipitation. The three-month outlook is similar to the one-month forecast.
Beyond three months, climatologists are looking at El Nino and La Nina weather patterns coming off the Pacific Ocean.
The current La Nina — which has lasted an uncommon three years — has given way to a neutral pattern that could dominate until mid-summer, Hoylman said. An El Nino pattern could then dominate into fall and winter, he added.
Todey agreed the pattern will shift later this year. “I would say the big benefit is that we get away from La Nina, which has influenced us at least somewhat over the last couple of years,” he said.
Only a major long-term change will turn around the current drought, Hoylman said.
“It will require consistently above-average moisture and cool weather to continue chipping away at those deficits,” he predicted.
