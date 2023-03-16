Help Still Wanted
Yankton received 2 inches of wet snow from a winter storm system that brushed by the area Thursday. The city has unofficially received 57 inches of snow this winter, but meteorologists say rainfall will still be needed in the warmer months to truly ease the drought that has impacted the area for three years.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Central Plains’ heavy snowpack doesn’t necessarily translate into soil moisture, making timely spring rains crucial for crops, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) climatologist said Thursday.

Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Climate Hub, offered those thoughts during a webinar Thursday. He formerly served as the South Dakota state climatologist.

