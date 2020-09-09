100 Years Ago
Friday, September 10, 1920
• Yankton College will open its thirty-ninth year of existence with registration of students next Monday and Tuesday. The college is opening with strengthened courses, increased and strengthened faculty, and the certain prospect of a considerably increased number of men students.
• The winner in the Sow Litter Clubs in Yankton county has again been named. County Agent Griggs of Vermillion did the scoring, placing the highest score on the pigs raised by Herman Schramm. It will be remembered that Herman won State Championship in the Baby Pork Club last year, and promises to make a good showing at the State Fair again this year.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 10, 1945
• A tall box elder tree, still bearing green, leafy branches, gave in to “underground sabotage” and toppled to the ground in front of the Gospel Tabernacle on Douglas Avenue here Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was in its path when it fell, and no damage was done to the tabernacle.
• Burning of $35,000 building bonds at the Gayville high school auditorium Friday evening celebrated the retirement of school indebtedness for the independent school district of Gayville, Yankton and Clay counties. Issued in 1925, the bonds were paid in full this year.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 10, 1970
• A 15 year old boy who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Ward at the Yankton City Jail the evening of Feb. 28 was apprehended last week by the Yankton County Sheriff’s office and immediately taken to the State Training School, Plankinton, to serve a previous sentence. The boy crawled through a 10-inch square hole in a door at the City Jail Feb. 28, tied a blanket on the door and crawled out a window, sliding down the blanket to the ground. He had been at large until then.
• Few companies in the history of dance in America have created the theatrical excitements of Burch Mann’s Ballet America – an attraction which has been booked for November 1 by the Yankton Community Concert Association. The company of 20 brilliant young artists will appear at Marian Auditorium to launch the 22nd season of top eschelon live stage performances brought to Yankton by Community Concerts.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 10, 1995
• No paper
