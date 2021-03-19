VERMILLION — Summer in Vermillion will feel a bit more like normal this year, compared to last year when city officials were scrambling to determine what is safe and what isn’t during a COVID-19 pandemic that arrived last March and is still ongoing.
This year, Vermillion will be opening Prentis Plunge with some added safety measures designed to keep the public healthy.
Last year, there were still so many unknowns about the virus that the Vermillion City Council and Parks and Recreation Director Jim Goblirsch agreed it would be best to keep the city aquatic center closed.
“We are planning to open the pool this year,” Goblirsch told the city council at its noon meeting Monday, adding that he and other staff members of the parks department have learned that there are no pools in South Dakota that are not planning to open this summer.
Elk Point will have a pool-less summer because it will be constructing a new one this year. Yankton, too, is the process of building a pool. Goblirsch isn’t sure when that construction will be finished.
Opening day is set for May 29.
“We will be trying to keep things as normal as possible and open just before Memorial Day and close it the Monday of Labor Day,” Goblirsch said.
Staff at the pool will wear masks indoors and will increase efforts to keep the facility sanitized.
Full capacity at the pool also will not be allowed this summer. It will be trimmed back to 75 percent.
“Instead of our full capacity of 583, we’re looking at 430 swimming at our one-time capacity at the pool,” he said.
Staff usually makes announcements at 10 minutes before every hour urging kids to use the restroom facilities and to remind them that the Prentis Plunge concession stand is open.
“We will also add a COVID-19 type statement in there about social distancing and washing your hands and things of that nature,” Goblirsch said. “We’re trying to with signage and verbally get the word across.”
Prentis Plunge is designed with a big floating baseball bat in one portion of the pool. Parks and Recreation staff plans to remove that before the facility opens.
“That is such a highly congregated area; kids are on that constantly and they would be in close contact so we plan on removing that for the summer,” Goblirsch said.
A basketball hoop will remain in place so that youth can play a form of aquatic basketball, if they wish.
“There’s just a lot less chance of close contact by removing that baseball bat,” he said. “It also will allow more open play areas where that was.”
Season pass holders will be allowed to use an alternate entrance to the pool this year which will cut down the number of people both immediately outside the bathhouse and also inside the building. After the pool is open for approximately an hour, that entrance will also serve as exit.
“We’ll need a few more staff members to watch these areas,” Goblirsch said, “but we think in the long run it will be best for everyone that we have these alternate entrances and exits.”
Swimming lessons will be offered at Prentis Plunge this year with reduced class sizes. The Parks and Recreation Department is also working to recruit the necessary number of lifeguards for the summer.
Goblirsch said the department is also planning to operate the concession stand as it has in the past. Much of what it offers is already prepared and wrapped. It will, as in the past, offer freshly made pizza and other concessions.
“We plan on going with a full operation,” he said, using the same safe-food practices as the concession stands at Vermillion High School and the University of South Dakota.
Prentis Plunge also won’t be limited to just individuals from Vermillion. People from surrounding communities will be allowed to swim in the pool.
Just as USD and the Vermillion School District allow people from other communities to enter and use their facilities, “we would do the same thing with our pool,” Goblirsch said, answering a council member’s question. “As I mentioned, Elk Point won’t be having a pool this summer due to new construction and we believe that Yankton will be having a big, big pool over there. We just don’t know when it will be open. We’re planning on having people come here.”
In answer to another question, he noted that the 75% capacity limit likely won’t be a problem except on very hot days when Prentis Plunge may attract over 400 swimmers.
Goblirsch noted that the plans he presented were based on data that is available now. COVID-19 case numbers may change by late May as more people are vaccinated and that could allow a change in the plans for operating Prentis Plunge.
“Thirty-seven percent is the last figure that I’ve seen as of March 9 is the number of people in South Dakota that have had at least one shot of the COVID vaccine,” he said. “We expect that number to go up and up and maybe we can lessen some of these restriction numbers again.”
