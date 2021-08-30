Incidents
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Friday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:50 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 12:57 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:06 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:04 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. Highway 50.
• A report was received at 3:52 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Capital St.
• A report was received at 5:50 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:16 a.m. Monday of vandalism on 2nd St.
• A report was received at 11:26 a.m. Monday of the theft of checks on W. 21st St.
