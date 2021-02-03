100 Years Ago
Friday, February 4, 1921
• About 40 couples attended the Elks dancing party in the club ballroom last night and all report an enjoyable time. This is the last dance to be held before the Lenten season.
• The rush for 1921 automobile licenses was resumed at the county treasurer’s office today with the new supply on hand. A few people came in yesterday, 17 getting their new number plates.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 4, 1946
• Funeral rites were held in the Baptist church here at two o’clock today for J.F. March, prominent Vermillion theater owner, who passed away Friday in Omaha, and all places of business in the city were closed during the hour from two to three o’clock in respect to the deceased. Mr. March, in business in Vermillion since the year 1927, owned and operated two theaters here and two in Wayne, Neb.
• Fire of undetermined origin which swept through a boiler room Sunday morning, resulted in estimated damages of several thousand dollars for the University Cleaners establishment in Vermillion owned and operated by Walt Homberg and Mel Whitman. No clothing loss occurred from the fire, but there was some smoke and water damage reported.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 4, 1971
• Discover for yourself the relaxing atmosphere, good drinks and the finest food at The Black Steer! Their menu features various cuts of steak, spare ribs, shrimp and lobster. Weekend specials boast strip and rib eye steaks for only $3.50 and surf n’ turf for only a dollar more! Stop by Friday and Saturday to enjoy live entertainment by “The Alverno Trio!”
• Preparations are underway at the University of South Dakota for the annual Career Day to be held on campus. Sponsored by the Student Association, the event is aimed at acquainting students with employment opportunities upon graduation. Representatives from several sectors will be on hand for suggestions, speeches and discussions.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 4, 1996
• No paper
