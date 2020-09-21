The Yankton County Republicans will host their annual Lincoln Day Dinner, Saturday Sept. 26, at JoDeans.
The dinner, originally scheduled for April 24, will feature Sen. Mike Rounds as guest speaker, with local candidates and other state office holders in attendance.
The evening events will begin with the social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner at 6. There will also be a silent auction throughout the night.
All tickets with the April 24 date will be honored. All tickets for the event are sold. Social distancing practices will be in place.
