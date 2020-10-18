Yankton County recorded 20 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Those new cases are a one-day high for the county. It marked the fifth consecutive day Yankton County has recorded double-digit increases in positive tests.
Locally, double-figure increases were also recorded in Bon Homme (13), Turner (16) and Union (13) counties.
Meanwhile, the DOH portal reported 658 new infections Sunday, along with eight new deaths. South Dakota has now recorded 100 deaths so far this month.
Sunday’s deaths were reported in Bennett (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), Moody (1), Pennington (1) and Roberts (2) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties for Sunday:
• Bon Homme County — 13 new cases (310 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (0), 6 new recoveries (119), 190 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 4 new cases (311), 1 new hospitalization (53), 6 new recoveries (211), 90 active cases;
• Clay County — 7 new cases (700), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 5 new recoveries (584), 108 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (148), 1 new hospitalization (23), 2 new recoveries (93), 51 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (185), 2 new hospitalizations (17), 3 new recoveries (129), 54 active cases;
• Turner County — 16 new cases (377), 1 new hospitalization (17), 7 new recoveries (215), 154 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (656), 1 new hospitalization (41), 9 new recoveries (476), 170 active cases;
• Yankton County — 20 new cases (623), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 4 new recoveries (455), 163 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Saturday reported one new case in Knox County (238 overall). Cedar County saw no new cases (128) and Dixon County’s case total was amended downward by one to 146.
On Saturday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 53 active cases (45 students, 8 staff), which was up three from Friday. There were 182 people in quarantine (-4), including 22 on campus (-3).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Sunday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 33,268 (+658);
• Active Cases — 8,012 (+244);
• Recoveries — 22,934 (+406);
• Hospitalizations — 2,119 ever hospitalized (+42); 300 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 4,422 new tests; 1,843 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 620 new infections were reported late Saturday, as well as one new death that raises the state toll to 548.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 57,334 (+620);
• Active Cases — 18,157 (+73);
• Recoveries — 38,629 (+546);
• Hospitalizations — 2,650 ever hospitalized (+3); 320 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 7,195 new tests; 3,781 new individuals tested.
