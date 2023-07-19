The eighth episode of the podcast “Footsteps in the Dark,” which examines the 1992 death of Tammy Haas, debuts Friday. In “Follow the Footsteps,” remaining theories are examined and an old lead gets a second look.
In this episode, the private investigator discusses the investigation. By following Haas’s footsteps, they narrow down the timeline leading to her death ... and come across a location that intrigues them.
