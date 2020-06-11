• A report was received at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday of theft at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of packages on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of pizza and water on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 4:59 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday of theft on 306th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of a fire call off of West City Limits Road.
