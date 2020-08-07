100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 8, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 8, 1945
• Decision to reactivate its drum and bugle corps, holder of the Veterans of Foreign Wars state championship won at a state contest in the Black Hills three years ago, was decided upon at a regular meeting of Ernest Bowyer post, V.F.W., held last night in the post’s club rooms.
• Musical artists and entertainers well known to stage and concert hall patrons of the country, as well as to radio listeners, are included in the cast of the “Meet Your Navy” show which will appear in Yankton on Monday, September 3, as one of the features of the third annual Midwest Farmer Day.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 8, 1970
• Seventeen members of Boy Scout Troop 180 arrived “home” Friday after making an 85-mile canoe trip from Pickstown which began last Saturday during which the youths and Scoutmaster John G. Heemstra and accompanying adults sought out landmarks along the Missouri mentioned in the log of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
• The brick house located at 405 Locust Street was built by Duane B. Cooley, who came to Dakota in 1867. He claimed this was the first brick house in Dakota and it was later owned by Dr. Henry Van Ostrand and family. A daughter, Miss Alice Van Ostrand, was a grade and music teacher in Yankton Public Schools for many years.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 8, 1995
• The Santee Sioux Tribe is mourning the loss of its leader with the death of chairman Richard Kitto. Kitto, 45, suffered a heart attack Sunday in Lake Andes and died at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
• One of Yankton’s 1961 High School graduates retired recently after nearly 31 years in the United States Navy. Capt. Marty P. Morgen, assigned to the staff of Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, will officially retire Sept. 1.
