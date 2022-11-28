Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portions Of Yankton Area

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.