Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portions Of Yankton Area

Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 6:58 pm
Much of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory for most of Tuesday.
The advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and it applies to the southeast corner of South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Charles Mix, Douglas and Hutchinson counties are not listed in the advisory, but they do have a hazardous weather outlook posted, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Mixed precipitation is possible early before it turns over to all snow. As of noon Monday, snowfall estimates ranged from 2-4 inches, with winds expected to gust up to 35 miles per hour at times.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said on its website. “Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.”
In addition, Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to gradually fall throughout the day, with the wind chill sinking into the single digits by early afternoon.
Chilly, blustery conditions are also expected for Wednesday and Thursday before warming on Thursday.
