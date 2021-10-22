Craig S. Anderson, Yankton, was presented with a Quilt of Valor from a Minnesota chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Anderson served in the United States Navy and is a retired Gunner’s Mate and Small Arms Instructor. He served active duty from 1986-2006 and Fleet Reserve from 2006-2016. Anderson served 16 years at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and four years at Bremerton, Wash. He served on the USS Camden, USS Crommelin, USS Harold E. Holt and USS Port Royal, and had shore duty at Sub Base Pearl Harbor. Anderson also had seven deployments to Iraq.
Anderson’s family includes wife, Amy; daughters Brittany (Justin Kaeo) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and her children Kaylee and Kasen; and Kassandra (Brandon Frey) of Yankton and baby due in November.
Quilts of Valor began in 2003 when founder Catherine Roberts’ son was deployed to Iraq. The quilts are sewn for a veteran who has been touched by war as a thank you for service and sacrifice to our nation. Quilts are sewn by volunteers, groups and by members of Quilts of Valor.
