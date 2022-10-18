VERMILLION — University of South Dakota alumnus Bob Frieberg ’57, ’61 will serve as the 2022 Dakota Days Parade Grand Marshal on Oct. 22. Frieberg, a longtime South Dakota lawyer, is highly regarded for his legal counsel, volunteerism, philanthropy and USD pride.

Frieberg, a native of Beresford, earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1957 and his law degree in 1961 from USD. At USD, Frieberg was president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta, and president of the Inter-Fraternity Council. He was also a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society. After attending USD, Frieberg returned to his hometown as the third of four generations of Frieberg attorneys whose service to the Beresford area dates to the late 1800s. His son, Tom Frieberg, who is also a USD alumnus, is now the fourth-generation attorney at the Frieberg, Nelson & Ask Law Office.

