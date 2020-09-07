HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their regular meeting and 2021 budget hearing on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, by way of video conference (Zoom) starting at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating should contact the office at 605-352-0600 for access information or to make other arrangements.
Items on the agenda include:
• 2021 budget hearing;
• Approval of 2021 budget and tax levy;
• Funding request from USGS for real-time nitrate monitoring: Installation and operation in Huron and operation in Yankton;
• Funding request from USGS for operation and maintenance of three streamflow gaging stations near Stratford, Redfield and Yankton;
• Funding request from City of Mitchell for design of low-rise dam and weir gate control on Firesteel Creek;
• Funding request from a landowner to clean out a section of Turkey Creek in Yankton County;
• Funding request from Sand Creek Township to clean out 2 miles of Sand Creek in Beadle County;
• Funding request from a landowner in Davison County to repair a dam in Perry Township;
• Funding request from a landowner in Hanson County to repair a dam in Rosedale Township;
• Funding request form a landowner in Hutchinson County to repair a dam in Wolf Creek Township;
• Extend current grant with Hutchinson Conservation District for their tree cooler;
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
• District Update from staff, directors, and chairman;
• Any other business that may come before the board.
