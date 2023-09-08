Tax Relief

At Gov. Jim Pillen’s urging, the State Legislature created a $1 billion “Education Future Fund” to insure that his increase in state aid to K-12 schools is sustainable. Pictured is a prop of a $1 billion check used at one of his press conferences. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A tug of war is underway between local school officials and Gov. Jim Pillen on how the $300 million a year in extra funds for K-12 schools should be used.

In an unusual move, Pillen jumped on a Zoom call Sept. 1 with Nebraska school superintendents to urge them to utilize 97% of the recent increase in state aid to schools as property tax relief.

