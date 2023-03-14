Upgrades And Outreach
Buy Now

Yankton’s new sheriff, Preston Crissey, aims to stay on top of new technology and new ideas in law enforcement.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

Yankton County’s new sheriff, Preston Crissey, jumped in with both feet this January, implementing some higher visibility changes, and he continues to seek proactive innovations for the changing needs of law enforcement.

The first thing on Crissey’s to-do list was the implementation of an official Facebook page for the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.