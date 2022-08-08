Entrepreneurs under the age of 18 are being sought for an event this Saturday at Market at the Meridian in the city parking lot at Second and Douglas in Yankton. Known as “Kidpreneur Day,” this popular event, starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon.
Sign up to sell whatever is raised, made or built by you. Space is limited, so get your application in now. Apply by going to marketatthemeridian.com under Vendor Resources to fill out a contract but skip the fee. There is no charge for selling your products on Kidpreneur Day.
