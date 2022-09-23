CASES DISPOSED: SEPT. 3-9, 2022
Kevin Kleinschmit, Volin; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cameron Wells, 311 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm/ Recharged by information.
Joseph Huber, 3203 Aurora St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Heather Bray, 1107 Redmond Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Scott Rutten, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dakotah Lee LaPointe, 1301 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Andrew C. Niebrugge, Junior, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 1 year suspended and 238 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Marley Miller, 112 Sanger Lane, Yankton; Following too closely; $116.50.
Bradley Kruggel, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Margaret Gough, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Nadia Gutierrez, 807 West St. #6, Yankton; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $132.50.
Reydel G. Plasencia, 2800 Broadway, Lot 32, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $726.50; Jail sentence of 40 days; Two years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Scott A. Kirchner, Sioux Falls; Obey traffic sign in park; $91.50.
Silas Ian Jiricek, 100 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Kelly Nicole Neuhaus, 202 James Place, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Douglas Little, 312 W. 4th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Marty Lewis Landfair, 1306 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Rail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Jennifer Jane Jackson, Mitchell; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Zachary Warren Lundy, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Rebecca Mae Ferris, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Jayden Thomas Pick, Laurel, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21, Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Allan Arens, 4405 Peninah St., Yankton; Establishment of speed zones; $19 fine; $19 suspended fine; $78.50; court costs/surcharges; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Jones, Tecumseh, Neb.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Arthur Alfred Moeller, Junior; 702 Valley Rd., Yankton; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Paul E. Weber, Omaha, Neb.; Illegal u-turn; $126.50.
Kenneth Sudbeck, 807 Eastside Drive, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Kenneth Roseberg, Creighton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Rebecca Ferris, Homeless, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Michael Allan Arens, 4405 Peninah St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 1 day credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended license; Recharged by information.
Miranda Blaine, 2200 Green Street, #14, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50; Court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $590.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Chakira Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane #18, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Gage Micheal Taylor, 703 W. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Aaron Anthony Miller, 2200 Green St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Jay Warembourg, Des Moines, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Kevin M. Schieffer, 2911 Masters Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
David Allen Schweinforth, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Katera Elaine Old Lodge, 806 E. 13th Street #20, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Compulsory school attendance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jordan Sam, 152 Par Lane, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days; Speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $39 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Patrick K. Flynn, Alcester; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Aaron N. Irons, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $516.50; Jail sentence of 87 days with 86 days credit; Three years probation; Give person alcohol ages 18-20 or w/o parent; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Give person alcohol ages 18-21 or w/o parent; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Andrew Niebrugge, Junior, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $1,270.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 6 years suspended and 238 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony Kent, 3301 Aurora, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $204.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 day credit; grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment.
Dakotah L. LaPointe, 1301 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Sampson Michael Borns, Alcester; Overweight on axle; $191.50.
