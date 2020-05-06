• A report was received at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a washer and dryer on Pearl St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday of theft from a business off of E. Highway 50.
