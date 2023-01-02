Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only state-run psychiatric hospital in South Dakota. They will serve those in active crisis who’ve expressed suicidal thoughts, often after situational stressors like the end of a romantic relationship, the loss of a loved one or the loss of a job.
Many of those individuals wind up at HSC, even though most “crisis” situations can be de-escalated in hours or days with the aid of a trained counselor. In Sioux Falls, the county’s mobile crisis team consistently de-escalates more than 90% of its crisis calls inside the home.
The HSC is equipped for crisis stabilization, but the facility is staffed for higher-level mental health issues.
Lawmakers allocated funding for the crisis care projects in 2021, then tacked on another $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during the 2022 session.
In her Dec. 6 budget address, Gov. Kristi Noem said the decision to support the centers in previous sessions should be met by a commitment to continued support.
“You built the buildings — now we need to fund the operations,” she said. “My budget proposes $5.6 million in ongoing funding to these regional facilities to get these individuals the help that they need sooner. It will not only be better care, it will also be more efficient and cost-effective than what we are doing today.”
Some lawmakers may bristle at such a request, however. Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, led the Appropriations Committee for six sessions and frequently clashed with the administration over the question of “one-time funding” for a worthy project versus ongoing funding, especially when the one-time funding comes from the federal government.
“That’s kind of the thing we always fear a little bit,” said Karr, who’s still a member of the Appropriations Committee. “You’re asking for one-time dollars. What’s the ongoing commitment? Is there going to be one?”
The state is not the only funding source for the crisis care centers, which are classified as “Appropriate Regional Facilities (ARF)” in federal funding nomenclature.
An ARF is essentially a facility that keeps people in crisis out of jails or more severe, restrictive and expensive placements.
“We don’t want any of these folks in the jail,” said Helene Duhamel, a Rapid City lawmaker whose full-time job is communications for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t have space, it’s too expensive, and it’s not appropriate for somebody that’s in a mental health crisis and hasn’t done anything wrong.”
Community leaders and law enforcement officials in South Dakota and advocacy organizations across the U.S. have long been interested in advancing such a model. Many have backed it with cash.
Rapid City’s Pivot Point was the benefactor of $4.6 million in ARPA dollars earlier this year, for example, but there were other sources. The facility, which was handed off to Pennington County on Christmas Eve, also secured funding from local partners like Monument Health and national organizations like the Helmsley Foundation, which will contribute $4 million to the facility’s ongoing operations for the first three years.
Pivot Point is located near the Pennington County Jail and the county’s Care Campus, which does handle addiction and mental health crises, but only allows for stays of up to 24 hours.
With its eight recliner-type chairs for stays up to 24 hours and 16 beds for stays up to five days, the new facility expands the options for Pennington County, according to Amy Iverson, a former state Department of Social Services official who now serves as director of Behavior Management Systems, the organization that will operate the facility.
“They come in, get an assessment, really determine what’s going on with that person, and we get them connected to whatever resource they might need, whether that’s a connection to outpatient counseling services, or other things in the community,” Iverson said.
In Watertown, the Human Services Agency is adding four beds for crisis care. That nonprofit raised money for the crisis stabilization area of its new facility, being rebuilt at an estimated cost of $7.5 million, from the city, Codington County and local banks.
Its share of this spring’s ARPA allocation was $3.5 million, “with an additional $1 million being added to support construction and service delivery.”
Watertown’s counselors will use techniques for de-escalation similar to those used by the mobile crisis team in Sioux Falls, said Kari Johnston, executive director of the Human Services Agency. In that city, contractor Southeastern Behavioral Health has a group of on-call counselors tasked with responding to calls at the request of officers. That approach keeps those in crisis in their homes, but it requires a staff footprint large enough to peel off counselors for in-home visits.
