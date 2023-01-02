Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.

The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only state-run psychiatric hospital in South Dakota. They will serve those in active crisis who’ve expressed suicidal thoughts, often after situational stressors like the end of a romantic relationship, the loss of a loved one or the loss of a job.

