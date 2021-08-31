The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will hold an End of the Summer Used Book Sale on the front lawn of the library on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Look for the blue tents.
The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 11.
