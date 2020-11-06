MMU Annual Vespers Concert Set For Nov. 22

Despite the pandemic, Mount Marty University’s annual Vespers Concert will again return, but in a new location.
This year’s 38th annual event has been moved from Bishop Marty Chapel to St. Benedict Catholic Churchat 1500 St. Benedict Drive in Yankton. Two performances will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
The event is free and open to the public. However, a number of restrictions are in place for the upcoming concerts, according to a St. Benedict Church press release.
Tickets are not required, but seating is limited to an audience of 130 at each performance. Masks are recommended for the audience and will be worn by the choir. The limited audience will allow for social distancing where possible.
Featuring the talents of the Mount Marty Choir under the direction of Brandon Connell, Vespers includes Scripture reading and prayer in addition to hymns and carols.
“People should go to Vespers to experience the unmatched beauty of the Christian choral tradition and God’s infinite love for us poured out in scripture,” Connell said. “Our singers sing beautifully. You won’t be disappointed!”
The concert has been held in past years at Bishop Marty Chapel, located next to Sacred Heart Monastery. However, the chapel with its outstanding acoustics cannot be used this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Benedictine Sisters are not allowing visitors into the monastery or for them to use the chapel, including either the sanctuary or the downstairs Peace Chapel. The restriction has been in place since the pandemic began in March. The decision was taken as a safety precaution for the nuns, which include many who are elderly or have health conditions.
The pandemic resulted in the closing of the MMU campus to visitors last spring and the cancellation of athletic and fine arts events. However, those events — including Vespers — have returned this fall.
Vespers has traditionally been held during Thanksgiving weekend or early December. However, MMU will end its first semester before Thanksgiving. In that way, students and staff have completed finals before the flu season and any increase in COVID cases in Yankton or their hometowns. In addition, students won’t be on campus until the second semester starts in January.
While the program won’t be held at Bishop Marty Chapel, the Benedictine Sisters and Sacred Heart Monastery are sponsoring the event.
The MMU performers are awaiting Vespers as an opportunity not only to exhibit their talents and hard work but also to share the Christmas message.
“The choir spends countless hours preparing for this night. And, when it is all said and done, it isn’t about us,” MMU singer Emily Monier said. “Vespers is a nightly prayer and it is about praising God. We do all of this in honor of Him and we wouldn’t want it any other way!”
Those who cannot attend the live production will still hold the opportunity to enjoy the performance.
This event will be recorded and televised by South Dakota Public Broadcasting at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.
For more information, contact Connell at brandon.connell@mountmarty.edu or (605) 668-1539.
