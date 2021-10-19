City of Yankton Building Report for September 2021:
City of Yankton, 610 Walnut St.; Demolition; $0.
Delores Becvar Chabane, 810 Pearl St.; Windows; $5,000.
YFFH LLC, 508 W. 21st St.; Commercial – new; $9,000,000.
Jennifer Saffel, 1107 Jackson St.; Siding; $2,500.
Patricia L. Vavra, 216 W. 20th St.; Single family home – addition – deck; $1,200.
James P. Kuchta, 1220 W. 11th St.; Siding; $7,362.71.
DTMW LLC, 215 Mulberry St.; Commercial – alteration/repair; $20,000.
Jodi Smith, 1408 Picotte St.; Siding/roofing; $15,000.
Steward Enterprises LLC, 2400 Douglas Ave., #65; Roofing; $7,700.
James W. Schneider, 100 E. 26th St.; Single family home; alteration/repair; $1,000.
Jose Luis Alonso, 416 Picotte St.; Roofing; $2,500.
Patrick E. Nolz, 3020 Francis St.; Single family home – alteration/repair – deck; $360.
Mathew Archer, 608 W. 8th St.; Single family home – accessory structure; $15,912.
Bryan S. Brodeur, 903 W. 14th St.; Windows; $1,000.
Benedictine Convent Sacred Heart, 1005 W. 8th St.; Commercial – alteration/repair; $35,000.
Gail Stocking, 415 Capital St.; Roofing; $7,500.
Douglas E. Frederick, 2303 Douglas Ave.; Single family home – alteration/repair – deck; $4,000.
Carolyn S. Murphy, 1801 Douglas Ave.; Siding; $1,000.
Joann Heimes, 503 E. 13th St.; Demolition; $0.
Becky Blakey, 814 Locust St.; Single family home – alteration/repair; $1,800.
Mark W. Schlapkhol, 701 Linn St.; Roofing; $5,000.
Sarah K. Mannes Homstad, 1100 Walnut St.; Siding/window; $8,000.
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 1609-1611 W. 25th St.; Duplex – new; $246,905.60.
Yankton Ind. School District #63, 613 Mulberry St.; Commercial – accessory structure; $70,000.
Heckenlaible Protection Trust, 629 Sawgrass St.; Single family home – alteration/repair – deck; $4,700.
Michael M. Novak, 214 Pearl St.; Roofing; $8,500.
Katelyn E. Schramm, 517 Pine St.; Roofing; $8,500.
Ron Kachena Living Trust, 1606 Dakota St.; Single family home – alteration/repair – deck; $18,000.
Glenn A. Johnson, 202 Murphy Lane; Windows/siding; $8,000.
Robert Werkmeister, 1305 Maple St.; Windows; $20,000.
James G. Cox, 1010 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $6,500.
Kelly L. Naber, 416 Maple St.; Single family home – addition; $1,600.
September 2021 Total Valuation: $9,527,540.31
September 2020 Total Valuation: $7,230,201.48
2021 To Date Valuation: $33,199,307.25
2020 To Date Valuation: $28,705,759.58
