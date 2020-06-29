HURON — The 34th anniversary of the Spirit of Dakota Award will be celebrated in Huron this fall. The Spirit of Dakota Award Society is seeking nominations. The recipient will be announced Saturday, Oct. 3, at a banquet at the Huron Event Center or via the media depending on the status of the pandemic. The nine-foot bronze statue in front of the Event Center created by internationally known sculptor Dale Lamphere of Sturgis, South Dakota, is the inspiration for this award.
The 2020 Spirit of Dakota Award honoree will be chosen by a state-wide Selection Commission.
This award is presented to an outstanding South Dakota woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength in character and who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life in her community and state. The nominee does not need to be a native of South Dakota, but must be a living resident of the state. There is no age criterion for this award.
Nominations close Aug. 1. Forms are available by contacting the Huron Area Chamber of Commerce, 1725 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD 57350 (1-800-487-6673) or online at www.spiritofdakota.org.
