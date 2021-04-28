WEST DES MOINES, Iowa— Hy-Vee, Inc., has announces that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to provide the option to walk in and receive the vaccine when it’s convenient for the recipient.
For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.
