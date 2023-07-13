McCarthy

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, speaks with reporters outside the Capitol building on May 25, 2023. 

 Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom

LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a trip this week to Nebraska for steak, not Bacon or a Flood.

McCarthy dined Monday with Nebraska conservative donor Tom Peed, who owns Sandhills Global, at the Casa Bovina steakhouse, which Peed’s son Shane owns in northeast Lincoln. A handful of protesters showed up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.