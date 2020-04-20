Momentum is building around a statewide community event formed with the mission of spreading hope and light to those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. The night of May 1, residents, communities, schools and businesses across the state are invited to go outside to “Let It Shine.”
Join the Yankton School District, as we light up Crane Youngworth Field and Williams Field at 9:30 p.m. CST on May 1.
The Yankton community is encouraged to turn on their lights that night. Organizers hope families will take to their driveways and yards, using flashlights, fire pits, Christmas lights and everything in between. Weather will play the biggest role in the timing of the event.
While organizations and families plan how they will light up the night, safety is encouraged first and foremost. This is not an invitation for people to gather. Safety and social distancing need to be practiced. Have fun, get creative, but do so in a way that is respectful of everyone’s health and wellness.
Follow the official event page on Facebook for the most up to date details on the event and the growing community: https://www.facebook.com/shiningraysofhopeandhealing/.
