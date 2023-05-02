PIERRE — Recently, the South Dakota Transportation Commission (Commission) awarded $8 million in grants in 17 South Dakota communities, counties, and tribes as part of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Transportation Alternatives program (TA).

TA applicants may include local governments, schools and school districts, tribal governments, natural resource and public lands agencies, non-profit agencies, or transit agencies. Funds may be used for planning, engineering, construction, and educational or encouragement activities. Funded projects require a minimum 18.05% match. In this TA award funding cycle, the 17 grant recipients will provide over $3.5 million in match.

