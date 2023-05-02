PIERRE — Recently, the South Dakota Transportation Commission (Commission) awarded $8 million in grants in 17 South Dakota communities, counties, and tribes as part of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Transportation Alternatives program (TA).
TA applicants may include local governments, schools and school districts, tribal governments, natural resource and public lands agencies, non-profit agencies, or transit agencies. Funds may be used for planning, engineering, construction, and educational or encouragement activities. Funded projects require a minimum 18.05% match. In this TA award funding cycle, the 17 grant recipients will provide over $3.5 million in match.
Following are the Commission’s approved TA recipients, grant program description, and award amount for the Yankton area:
• Yankton County: Restoration of three South Dakota historic transportation related structures and external signals in Yankton County: Great Northern Railroad Depot (1893), Milwaukee Speeder Car House (1890), and Burlington Northern Caboose (1970). ($78,085)
• Napa to Platte Rails to Trails: A feasibility study and development of a master plan of the proposed rails to trails conversion on the Milwaukee Road line between Napa and Platte. ($204,875)
The TA program encompasses a variety of non-motorized transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to storm water and habitat connectivity.
For more information about the TA program, contact Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, at 605‐773‐4912 or by email at Logan.Gran@state.sd.us.
