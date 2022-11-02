HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron at 9 a.m.
Items on the Agenda are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron at 9 a.m.
Items on the Agenda are:
1. Receive an update from Cindy Zenk, Coordinator with SD Soil Health Coalition
2. Receive an update from U.S. Geological Survey on water quality at the Yankton and Huron gaging station sites
3. Funding request from U.S. Geological Survey on streamflow gaging stations on the James River near Stratford, Redfield, and Yankton
4. Funding request from U.S. Geological Survey on water quality gaging station at Yankton
5. Funding request from Hutchinson Highway Department for riprap at Bridge 34-152-070
6. Funding request for the South Central Watershed Project
7. Extension on current grant with a landowner in Yankton County for building three silt dams
8. Update on the South Central Watershed Project
9. Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project
10. District update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
11. Set 2023 tentative meeting dates
12. Public comment on items not on the agenda
13. Any other business that may come before the Board
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.