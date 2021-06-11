The Yankton County Commission is set to hold a second reading Tuesday on a temporary ordinance regarding medicinal marijuana in the county’s jurisdiction during the board’s regular meeting.
Additionally, the board will discuss American Rescue Plan funding disbursement, Article 5 definitions (this is not the first reading for proposed amendments to Article 5), a request for the purchase of a laptop, rural transitional housing and appointment of drainage commission members.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
