Native Americans living on tribal land face many barriers to their voting rights, according to a new report finalized Monday by a civil rights committee.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is an independent, bipartisan agency established in 1957. The commission’s mission is to investigate and report on issues related to civil rights, and to make non-binding recommendations.
In the wake of concerns raised by some Native American voters, the U.S. Commission’s South Dakota Advisory Committee decided to focus on the issue.
“There have been 25 voting rights cases in South Dakota with American Indian plaintiffs, the second largest number of cases in the country,” the committee’s policy brief says. “In nearly all, the American Indian plaintiffs either won or successfully settled.”
The 11-member committee of diverse backgrounds and political affiliations will publish the final report online in the coming days. The committee provided South Dakota Searchlight with a policy brief Monday that summarizes the broader report.
The committee held five public hearings in 2022, inviting input from legal experts, academics, advocacy groups and people impacted by the issue.
The final report, “Voting Rights and Access in South Dakota,” lists recommendations including funding voter transportation and mobile polling locations on reservations, designating Indian Health Service locations as places people can register to vote, educating voters that they do not need identification to register to vote, and encouraging ballot drop boxes on reservations.
The non-binding report of findings and recommendations will now be sent to federal, state and local officials.
Charles Abourezk is an advisory committee member, as well as chief judge of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Court and chief justice of the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Supreme Court. He said the implementation of the recommendations would improve Native American voter participation and trust in the state’s election process.
And in the end, the state would “avoid a lot of litigation, and I would say very expensive litigation,” Abourezk said during an April 10 meeting.
Committee Chair Travis Letellier is an economist. He said the diversity of viewpoints and experiences on the committee made the work challenging but also gave the report more authority.
“Every person on that committee is there for a reason,” Letellier said. “They had something to add, whether it’s their personal voice or their professional voice.”
FINDINGS, RECOMMENDATIONS
The committee heard it can be hard for American Indians who live in tribal areas to vote because they have to travel long distances to register, go to polling places, or drop off absentee ballots. Of 352 registered American Indian voters surveyed, 309 of them noted difficulty in traveling long distances.
Voting by mail is also problematic on reservations due to a lack of residential mail delivery. This can cause delays in receiving mailed ballots, which is something 80% of American Indians living in tribal areas reported as a problem. Some American Indians living in tribal areas have non-standard addresses, which can make it difficult for election officials to identify their correct voting districts. Non-standard addresses can also make it challenging to ensure that reservation residents are able to vote on everything they’re eligible for.
Additionally, tribal members are having disproportionate trouble registering to vote online because some don’t have adequate technology or internet access.
