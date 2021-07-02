SPINK TOWNSHIP — One person died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township in Union County north of Elk Point.
Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled at 4 a.m. Friday. The 20-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the one person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
