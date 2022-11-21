Trinity Lutheran Church invites the Yankton area community to celebrate the Advent season with Trinity’s 39th season of Bach’s Lunch.
The series opens Thursday, Dec. 1, with the concert “Faure in Four (Hands)” features pianists Kathleen West and Taylor Wesseln. The featured work is Gabriel Faure’s “Dolly” — a delightful suite for piano duo based on childhood memories. In addition to the duo, each pianist will also play solo piano — a bit of Mendelssohn and Brahms.
With the second concert being on Dec. 8, you can observe the 200th anniversary of the French composer Cesar Franck, who was born Dec. 10, 1822. Violinist Britta Stapish and pianist Jim Nyberg will play a portion of Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major; organist Marilyn Nyberg will perform Franck’s “Prelude, Fugue and Variation. Britta and Jim will also perform William Bolcom’s “Graceful Ghost” rag and a Christmas carol for instruments and audience.
On Dec. 15, the final concert, “Brass in Winter,” features three Vermillion musicians: Dr. Amy Laursen, assistant professor of Horn at the University of South Dakota; Dr. Todd Cranson, assistant professor of Low Brass and director of Athletic Bands at USD; and Diane Van Den Oever, collaborative pianist and, for the past six years, the staff collaborative pianist for the USD Music Department. The group (horn, tuba and piano) is planning some special arrangements of Christmas carols — a fitting finale for our 2022 series.
Lunch of soup, bread and sweet will be served in Heritage Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m., with the 30-minute concerts begin at 12:15 p.m. Terre Berkland is in charge of soups, and the dining room crew is under the skillful direction of Linda Larson, Nora Lee and Diana Spence. The striking posters were designed by Kathleen Bergeson.
