YSD Extends Early Friday Dismissals Through Rest Of School Year

The Yankton School Board has approved extending early Friday dismissal through the end of the school year.
After hearing recommendations from YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle and board president Sarah Carda, the board unanimously voted to continue the Friday noon release.
Recently, Kindle, Carda and board member Frani Kieffer met with administrators and teachers from all of the district’s schools to discuss the issue, Kindle told the board.
“We had a really good discussion about the need to move forward with these Friday early releases the rest of the school year,” he said. “I think it was evident from our discussion that they would like it to continue, that it’s something our staff needs to continue to work with kids.”
There are still many students quarantining and distance learning, and new students require two weeks in quarantine before they can begin school, Kindle added.
“I felt after listening to the teachers that it was very clear they would appreciate it being extended,” Carda told the board. “We still do have a significant number of people online in the high school, and even in the younger classrooms teachers are spending quite a bit of time prior to school, talking to students between classes, cleaning and preparing.”
Also Monday, YHS Assistant Principal Zachary Campbell updated the school board on the Patriot Award and the Freedom Award during the “Good News” portion of the meeting and took the opportunity to surprise Johnke with the Patriot Award.
The Patriot Award is presented by a service member to their direct supervisor, he said.
“I was grateful for the opportunity to nominate Dr. Jennifer Johnke for the following reasons,” he said, “First and foremost as a way to say ‘thank you’ for the mentorship during this unprecedented year that no academic course could have prepared me for; second, because of her strong support of the South Dakota Army National Guard and her understanding of my obligation to the guard, which allowed me to remain an effective non-commissioned officer with the 153rd Engineer Battalion while still fulfilling my administrative duties.”
Johnke, who will be leaving YSD at the end of the term, expressed both her surprise and gratitude as she accepted the recognition.
Campbell also told the board that he nominated Yankton School District (YSD) for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award (Freedom Award). This honor is the highest recognition presented by the Department of Defense to employers who provide the most outstanding support for their National Guard and Reserve members, he said.
“As a soldier in the South Dakota National Guard, it was very important for me to obtain a job in a school district that supports the men and women of the armed forces,” Campbell said. “The YSD and the individuals within it have shown me and other service members tremendous support.”
YSD has been selected again as one of the 145 semifinalists out of 3,382 submissions by service members this year. They will be narrowed down to 30 finalists by the end of March, he said.
Also Monday, YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors updated the school board on the various school district activities.
“We are now in our eighth month of school and our eighth month of activities and — knock on wood — we are all still in school and we’ve been able to provide our kids with the activities opportunities they wanted so that’s great news,” he said. “There is a little bad news, however; the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s (SDHSAA) health care advisory board did decide to cancel the all-state choir event this year, and their rational for that was that putting more than 1,000 kids from all the different communities across the state in the same facility, wasn’t a prudent thing to do at this point in time.”
Those students will be recognized at a high school concert in May, he said.
He also listed students and their accomplishments by activity.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Nicole Valnes, Elementary Technology Integrationist/ Curriculum Director, updated the board on the new art and foreign language curriculum and the proposed early childhood curriculum, which will be available for review by the public by request. For more information, contact Valnes at the Yankton School District building.
• Johnke gave an update on the school district’s drivers’ education program
• The school board approved the 2021-2022 course catalog for Yankton Middle School
• YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz updated the school board on the upcoming Facilities Condition Assessment, and how the school district is going about it.
———
For more information visit, www.ysd.k12.sd.us or call the Yankton School District at 605 665-3998.
