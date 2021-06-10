The Yankton Ribfest is set to return to the Meridian District this Saturday. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free music starts at 11 a.m. on Third St. with the following band lineup:
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Kings of Oblivion
• 2-5 p.m. — Rock Hardys
• 5-8 p.m. — Annabelle Band
• 8 p.m.-midnight — Urbandale Lane
There will also be numerous food vendors, an amateur rib contest and games for kids.
For more information, visit https://www.yanktonribfest.com.
