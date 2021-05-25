VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Head Start is accepting applications for fall placement in their preschool classrooms. Children ages 3 and 4 (as of Sept. 1, 2021) in Clay, Lincoln, Turner and Union counties are eligible to apply for this no-cost preschool program.
Head Start takes pride in providing the highest quality early childhood programming with qualified teaching staff, nutritious meals and snacks, and structured routines with lessons based on the creative curriculum.
Preschool Options include the following.
• Beresford — Part-day preschool classroom
• Canton — Part-day preschool classroom
• Dakota Valley (North Sioux City) — Extended day or part-day options available
• Harrisburg — Extended day or part-day options available
• Tea — Extended day or part-day preschool classroom options
• Vermillion — Extended day, part-day and full-day/full year options available
• Home Based Option — Available in some rural community areas; call for more information
Additionally, expectant women and families with young children birth to age 3 may be able to participate in our home-based early head start program.
To apply, call the USD Head Start office at 800-813-8132 or visit the Head Start website to download an application at www.usd.edu/headstart. Income and other eligibility restrictions may apply. The program has flexibility with a limited number of over income spots available. The USD Head Start encourages everyone to apply.
This year marks 43 years that USD has sponsored the Head Start grant for programming through the Office of Head Start under the Department of Health and Human Services. Families participating in Head Start receive comprehensive services including education, family support, nutrition, health, dental and mental health. Additional services include the early head start in-home educational program for expectant parents and families with children from birth to age 3. USD Head Start serves Clay, Lincoln, Union and Turner counties in Southeast South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.