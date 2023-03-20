KAYLOR — The Kaylor 4-H Club of Hutchinson County is in partnership with the Scotland Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and the Scotland FFA Chapter for a Ronald McDonald Pop Tab Drive. This event has been held in memory of Landon Bueber.
By collecting pop tabs these organizations helped raise funds for children and their family who use the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls during hospital stays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.