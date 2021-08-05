The City of Yankton Street Department will begin the street seal coat program Tuesday August 10, 2021, and should be completed in approximately two days, weather permitting. Streets scheduled for sealing include the following:
• 11th Street – Mulberry to Burleigh
• 14th Street – Mulberry to Burleigh
• Green Street – 10th Street to 11th Street
• 11th Street – Spruce to Green Street
• Adkins Drive – Mulligan W. to Abbott
• Mulligan – Abbot E. to Adkins
• Abbott Drive – Mulligan E. to Mulligan W.
• Abbot Circle – Cul-De-Sac
• Dunham – Mulligan E. to Mulligan W.
• Shurlock – Cul-De-Sac
• Alley – 8th to Lincoln School/Green & Locust
• Alley – 5th to 6th /Picotte & Burleigh
• Alley – Pennsylvania to Peninah/ 11th and 12th
• Alley – 9th to 10th /Douglas & Pine
• Alley – 10th to 11th / Pine & Mulberry
• Alley – 8th to 9th / Mulberry & Pearl
• Parking Lot – 2nd and Capital/ Lot North of Great Life Fitness
The process will be to oil the road and cover it with 3/8” rock chips. The streets will be closed to traffic during the seal coat process and opened to traffic immediately after the application. After 1 week, the street sweeper will pick up the excess chips that are still loose.
“No Parking” signs will be placed on the streets the day before they are sealed. Please observe these signs and do not park on the streets until the work is done. Please do not blow grass onto the street before the streets are sealed or permit underground irrigation systems to run water onto the streets while the “No Parking” signs are up. In the event of rain, the process may be postponed. Thank you for your cooperation during this process.
