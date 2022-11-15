Yankton Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charge

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography was sentenced in Sioux Falls Monday to more than 15 years in prison.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Dylan James Steffen, 30, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Steffen was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2021. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 17.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between Jan. 22-24, 2021, when Steffen “knowingly received and distributed material which contained child pornography,” according to a press release. “While using his KIK social media account, Steffen engaged in chat conversations with other KIK users. During those conversations, Steffen shared files that contained images and videos of child pornography, including prepubescent minors that had not attained the age of 12 years old.”
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Yankton Police Department, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
Steffen was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
