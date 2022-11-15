Yankton Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charge
SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography was sentenced in Sioux Falls Monday to more than 15 years in prison.

According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Dylan James Steffen, 30, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

