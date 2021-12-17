• A report was received at 10:41 a.m. Friday of the theft of narcotics from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:39 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on Elm St.
• A report was received at 1:50 p.m. Friday of someone spreading glitter all over a business on W. 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:01 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on E. 3rd St. in Mission Hill.
