South Dakota recorded 25 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Douglas and Hutchinson counties — in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Knox County in Nebraska saw two new deaths and Dixon County added one new death in statistics posted by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday. Both counties have now recorded seven deaths attributed to COVID.
South Dakota’s death toll rose to 1,544 overall, of which 56 have been reported so far this month.
The state also posted 448 new infections, with the test infection rate at 17.4%.
Yankton County recorded five new COVID infections, added 20 new recoveries and saw its number of active cases drop to 196, the first time it’s been below 200 since Oct. 22.
• Here are summaries for the area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,488 overall), 1 new hospitalization (59), 4 new recoveries (1,430), 0 new deaths (23), 35 active cases, 36 new vaccinations (270);
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (1,151), 0 new hospitalizations (123), 3 new recoveries (1,070), 0 new deaths (12), 69 active cases, 4 new vaccinations (246);
• Clay County — 5 new cases (1,665), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 11 new recoveries (1,564), 0 new deaths (12), 89 active cases, 108 new vaccinations (549);
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (388), 0 new deaths (51), 7 new recoveries (837), 1 new death (9), 20 active cases, 5 new vaccinations (118);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (709), 0 new hospitalizations (64), 1 new recovery (659), 1 new death (18), 32 active cases, 3 new vaccinations (468);
• Turner County — 5 new cases (987), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 9 new recoveries (894), 0 new deaths (49), 44 active cases, 11 new vaccinations (421);
• Union County — 5 new cases (1,660), 0 new hospitalizations (70), 18 new recoveries (1,508), 0 new deaths (30), 122 active cases, 7 new vaccinations (158);
• Yankton County — 5 new cases (2,560), 0 new hospitalizations (116), 20 new recoveries (2,338), 0 new deaths (26), 196 active cases, 10 new vaccinations (1,048).
In Nebraska, the DHHS on late Wednesday reported six new infections in both Cedar (558 overall) and Knox (705) counties and one new case in Dixon County, its 495th. Cedar County’s death toll remained at 10.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 102,132 (+448: 291 confirmed, 157 probable);
• Active Cases — 6,075 (-312);
• Recoveries — 94,513 (+735);
• Hospitalizations — 5,829 ever hospitalized (+24); 264 currently hospitalized (no change);
• Testing — 3,981 new tests processed; 1,193 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 32,315 total vaccinations (+2,436); 31,473 total individuals vaccinated.
In Nebraska, 11 new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Wednesday, bringing the state toll to 1,703.
There were also 1,436 new infections reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 172,469 (1,436);
• Recoveries — 116,295 (2,046);
• Hospitalizations — 5,386 ever hospitalized (+28); 506 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 17,840 new tests processed; 4,023 new individuals tested.
