Dr. April Willman has been named to the permanent position of campus dean of the Yankton campus at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, a position she’s held on an interim basis since April 2022.

“Dr. Willman’s integrity and passion for medical education stands out,” said SSOM Dean Ridgway. “She is highly respected and epitomizes the type of physician and leader we value as our campus dean. She is a welcome addition to the SSOM leadership team.”

