Dr. April Willman has been named to the permanent position of campus dean of the Yankton campus at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, a position she’s held on an interim basis since April 2022.
“Dr. Willman’s integrity and passion for medical education stands out,” said SSOM Dean Ridgway. “She is highly respected and epitomizes the type of physician and leader we value as our campus dean. She is a welcome addition to the SSOM leadership team.”
Dr. Willman received her M.D. degree from SSOM and completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has practiced pediatrics at the Yankton Medical Clinic since 2015 and has served as the SSOM pediatrics LIC coordinator on the Yankton campus since 2017.
“The opportunity to lead the Yankton Campus on a permanent basis is an honor and privilege,” said Dr. Willman. “I am looking forward to this incredible opportunity to lead this team of outstanding faculty as well as mentor, guide and teach medical students, and collaborate with leaders from other campuses to further medical education. Teaching is my passion and I love working with medical students,” she continued. “This position gives me the opportunity to support students as they learn, explore their own passions and learn about themselves to become better students, individuals and ultimately superior physicians.”
Dr. Willman assumed these duties on Nov. 22. She will continue to see pediatric patients at the Yankton Medical Clinic.
