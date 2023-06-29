PIERRE — High school students from 18 different South Dakota school districts are in Pierre this week experiencing an inside look at the diversity involved in the career of a State Trooper.
More than 20 students are attending this week’s 11th annual Youth Trooper Academy at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre. The academy is sponsored by the Highway Patrol and South Dakota American Legion. The weeklong academy wraps up with Friday’s graduation ceremony.
“This is a week most students will never forget. We know some of the students attending each year will choose law enforcement as a career,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “Students are getting opportunities to learn about everything from traffic stops and DUI detection to crash investigation and firearm safety.”
Academy participants were selected by representatives from the Highway Patrol and American Legion. Most students are high school juniors or seniors.
“Many of our graduates have become State Troopers, Deputy Sheriffs, City Police Officers, DCI Agents, Conservation Officers, and 911 Dispatchers” said Larry Price, Chairman of the South Dakota American Legion’s Public Safety Committee.
Those attending the Youth Trooper Academy and their high schools include the following area participants: Kalie Barcklay, Centerville High School; Cheyenne Hunnewell, Bon Homme; Nikolos Sasse, Yankton High School; Nathanael VanGerpen, Gayville-Volin High School.
