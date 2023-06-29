PIERRE — High school students from 18 different South Dakota school districts are in Pierre this week experiencing an inside look at the diversity involved in the career of a State Trooper.

More than 20 students are attending this week’s 11th annual Youth Trooper Academy at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre. The academy is sponsored by the Highway Patrol and South Dakota American Legion. The weeklong academy wraps up with Friday’s graduation ceremony.

