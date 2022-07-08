Man Sentenced In Lake Andes Arson Case

LAKE ANDES — A Chamberlain man who went on a one-night arson spree last December has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four years suspended, for the blaze which destroyed a women’s center in Lake Andes.
Donovan Sully, 27, appeared Friday at the Charles Mix County courthouse. He was sentenced for the fire which destroyed the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center (NAWHERC), one of multiple fires he set that night in the community of 900 residents.
The NAWHERC, a non-profit organization, helps women and their children deal with domestic violence and other issues. The Dec. 20 fire was reported by the public around 4 a.m., with CEO Charon Asetoyer and other resource center staff members arriving shortly afterwards on scene.
Sully’s fire destroyed the resource center, which includes the food pantry and houses radio station KDKO-FM, according to Asetoyer. However, the transitional housing and women’s shelter were not affected by the fire, she said.
Friday’s proceedings indicated Asetoyer had filled out a victim’s statement, but she and other center officials were not present at the sentencing. Work remains underway on construction of a new facility at the same location at 809 High Street.
As part of a deal, Sully pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning or exploding. Both are a Class 4 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution dropped other charges. Sully had previously faced one count of intentional property damage of $5,000-100,000 and two other counts of reckless burning or exploding.
Sully also pleaded guilty to a separate assault charge for attacking a law enforcement officer, as he allegedly spit in the face of a law enforcement officer.
During Friday’s hearing, Judge Bruce Anderson agreed with the plea deal of the maximum 10-year sentence with four years suspended. On the assault charge, Sully was sentenced to two years in prison to run at the same time as his other term.
Sully received credit for time served in jail, and the actual time in prison could be further reduced, the judge noted.
Anderson said he believed Sully needed to serve prison time given the scope of his spree that not only destroyed the women’s center but also damaged other property.
“This was a heinous crime committed here,” the judge said. “This building was completely destroyed. There has to be some retribution.”
Even more importantly, Sully endangered other people’s lives and struck fear in Lake Andes residents, Anderson said. “The community never knew when their building might be burned down,” he noted.
Sully is still young and will likely not serve his entire sentence, Anderson said. Given his record, though, Sully remains a danger to society, the judge added.
“You’re an enigma to me,” the judge told the defendant. “You seem very nice at times and intelligent. But other days, it’s like you flip a switch.”
Anderson said he remains uncertain of Sully’s motivation for setting the resource center on fire. “Did he have any animosity toward the victim or this group?” the judge asked the prosecution and defense attorneys.
“He said he didn’t like the person who did drywall (for the center),” responded Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton.
Anderson indicated the drywall reason didn’t seem enough to justify the arson at the women’s center along with other sites that night.
In determining a sentence, rehabilitation remains a fact to consider, Anderson said. The judge expressed hope Sully would turn his life around, given the help he has received with his mental health issues.
Sully was represented Friday by two attorneys: Armour lawyer Brad Kerner on the arson charge and Parkston attorney Keith Goehring on the assault charge.
Sully has “changed a lot” after receiving a mental evaluation in which he believes his concerns were heard, Kerner said.
“He’s a good guy. It’s remarkable how much he has changed since his evaluation,” the defense attorney said.
Kerner asked for Sully to receive probation, noting his client admitted he set the fires and didn’t lie about his role.
“If you (the judge) order penitentiary time, please keep it to a minimum,” Kerner added. “He would like it not to be Sioux Falls, somewhere else like Springfield or Rapid City.”
“I have no control over that,” Anderson responded.
In his remarks, Goehring said he agreed with Kerner and Cotton as “spot on” in their observations. Goehring characterized his client as smart and stable as he now understands his mental health issues.
Addressing the court, Sully spoke of his substance abuse and mental health issues. At the time of the fire, he told authorities he wasn’t sure if he started the blazes.
Sully spoke of his efforts to quit drinking, which in turn led to his meth use worsening his situation. Anderson noted cases in Brule and Charles Mix counties in which meth had been laced with ecstasy, wondering if the same thing had occurred with Sully.
After his arson rampage, Sully climbed a grain elevator and considered jumping. However, he chose to come back down and turn himself in to authorities.
“I want help. I can do well,” he said Friday. “This isn’t something I’m proud of. I’m ashamed and embarrassed. I don’t know how else to explain it.”
While on the elevator, Sully said he realized he had done wrong but chose not to kill himself. When he was imprisoned, he asked for isolation in solitary confinement because he didn’t trust himself around others.
“I started reading to keep myself grounded,” he said. “I can’t let my mind wander.”
Cotton also noted some moments of hope for Sully.
“Donovan made a lot of really bad choices that night,” Cotton said of the arson. “But a key turning point was that he didn’t start a fire at one residence because he knew children were inside, so he went next door (for his next arson).”
“He has a conscience,” Anderson said in response.
In determining his sentencing, the judge said he took into account several factors, including Sully’s age, mental health and overall life situation.
“But I need to consider both the good and the bad,” Anderson said, describing Sully’s assault on his girlfriend.
The beating was so bad that Anderson and others didn’t recognize the woman’s face even though they knew her, Anderson said. “She didn’t deserve that butt whoopin’. That (assault) was a bad one. You just snapped,” the judge told Sully.
As for the arson, Anderson noted that Sully’s actions created hardship for many parties.
“It wasn’t just the victims (who operated the center) who suffered a loss. They provided a service that so many women needed and who came there for help,” the judge said. “You also affected the people who worked there and depended on their paycheck. Their lives were all disrupted.”
In addition, the Lake Andes community became terrified of what could come.
“They were disturbed,” he said. “They felt they could be next.”
At the jail after his arrest, Sully spit in the face of the Wagner police chief at the time, Anderson said. The judge considered the act even more serious during a pandemic in which COVID-19 could have been transmitted to the law enforcement officer.
Sully has started looking at himself and his life, but he still needs prison time, Anderson said. The judge acknowledged the imprisonment will be a difficult experience but it will also provide time for Sully to take steps for putting his life on track.
Sully’s arson record remains particularly disturbing, especially since the Lake Andes fires were apparently started for no good reason, Anderson said.
“People who start fires are the most dangerous in your community,” the judge said, emphasizing the need to protect the general public.
Anderson indicated he didn’t want to pursue any restitution questions at this time, since some uncertainties have arisen. He noted the resource center director or board members weren’t present at the sentencing, and they had not been contacted yet for their input on finances.
A civil suit could arise following the criminal case, the judge noted.
“I hate to shortcut the victim,” he said.
Questions have arisen about other parties who may demand restitution, Cotton said.
“Is my ‘victim’ the insurance company through subrogation (recovery of its costs and the insured parties’ deductible)?” he asked. “Is it the federal government if there are federal grants involved with this?”
Anderson pointed to one apparent certainty. “It’s highly unlikely Mr. Sully will have any means to pay back even a substantial portion (of the losses),” the judge said.
In addition to financial considerations, Sully faces a challenge in making amends to the Lake Andes community, Anderson said.
“This was a very serious offense that had a huge impact not only on the owners of the building and their employees but (also) everyone else in Lake Andes,” the judge said.
Sully was remanded to the custody of the Charles Mix County sheriff’s department for transport to prison.
